Police diver patrols on River Clyde for COP26 conference
Police divers are searching the River Clyde as part of security operations in the run up to the COP26 conference.
Specialist officers will monitor a four mile stretch of waterway during the climate summit in Glasgow next month.
Ministry of Defence police will provide a "24/7 armed policing presence" on the river alongside Police Scotland's dive and marine unit.
The River Clyde will also be subject to movement and mooring restrictions for about three weeks.
Supt Stevie Irvine, Police Scotland's maritime security lead for COP26, said: "This is a historic event, with one of the biggest mobilisation of police assets the UK has ever seen.
"Any protest activity around the waterways will be met with a proportionate policing response, which balances the rights of those wishing to take part against the wellbeing of protesters."
Police Scotland's dive and marine unit specialise in security searches, missing person searches and the recovery of evidence.
The unit has six high-speed patrol boats that can respond quickly to incidents around Scotland.
All police divers complete an eight week basic air dive course, along with a number of other specialist underwater courses.
They will work at the United Nations summit alongside MoD police.
MoD Police Supt Sandy Stewart said: "Our marine unit officers will be supporting the Police Scotland operation for COP26, providing a 24/7, armed policing presence on the River Clyde.
"They will ensure compliance with the legal restrictions put in place, to deliver a safe and secure event for all involved."
The COP26 conference is being held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.