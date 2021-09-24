Struck-off Ayr optician guilty of sex attacks
A former optician, who was struck off for false claims about treating autism, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.
Ian Jordan attacked a victim at a house in Glasgow's Jordanhill after claiming he could help with a medical condition.
Years earlier, Jordan molested a patient at his practice in Ayr.
The 63-year-old denied the crimes during a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court but was convicted of charges of sexual and indecent assault.
He was bailed pending sentencing next month.
Jordan was struck off by the General Optical Council in 2018, having controversially claimed to be able to help people with autism and brain injuries using tinted lenses.
He had seen thousands of patients from across the UK and abroad and was dismissed for a "disregard for the scope of his practice and the potential risks" to others.
During the trial, two sex attack victims testified against Jordan.
A 42-year-old woman recalled how Jordan had unexpectedly visited following an earlier conversation about her neurological disorder.
She told prosecutor Mark Allan that he walked in as she was trying to get dressed.
They then sat on the sofa to initially discuss different lenses.
But, the woman went on: "He did not seem interested in that - the conversation was rude and lewd.
"He was asking about my sex life. He started touching me, put his hand under my T-shirt on to my back.
"He was moving it up and down my back to the side where he touched my breast. He said 'you enjoyed that'."
'Bizarre' incident
The victim said Jordan then asked her to lie on the living room floor.
She added: "He said he could sync his body with mine by laying on top of me. It would help with my neurological symptoms.
"He then stood me up and told me to balance on one leg for him to check my balance, trying to spin me around and make me dizzy while wearing these lenses."
The woman later spoke to a relative about what happened before police were alerted.
In August 2010, Jordan subjected a woman to what she called a "bizarre" incident at his shop in Ayr.
The 37-year-old said Jordan had not been her usual optician.
She recalled him touching her, asking inappropriate questions and quizzing her on a body piercing.
The woman added: "He said: 'If a man saw you walking down the street, he would think you were nice. If he saw this, he would change his mind'."
Jordan was said to have probed her on her schooling and being bullied.
After she began crying, he started getting "excited, clapping his hands, jumping up and down on the chair".
The woman was left "confused" and it was years later before she went to police.
Sheriff Lindsay Wood placed Jordan, now of County Durham, on the sex offenders list.