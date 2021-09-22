£280,000 of alcohol stolen in Ayrshire factory raid
Thousands of bottles of alcohol worth £280,000 have been stolen in a raid at a factory in Ayrshire.
A number of pallets all loaded with the Blue WKD drink were taken from Caledonian Bottlers in Cumnock.
Police said three HGV lorries were used in the theft in the early hours of Monday.
One of the vehicles was later found on fire on the A76 between Mennock and Enterkinfoot, Dumfriesshire, at 23:45 on Monday.
Police Scotland has appealed for anyone who may have seen a convoy of three lorries near the business park to come forward.
Det Con Hugh Dempster of Kilmarnock Police added: "I'd also ask any drivers who were travelling towards Mennock late on Monday evening to check their dashcam footage, as they may have captured one or more of the stolen vehicles.
"Anyone who is offered 'Blue WKD' alcohol at a much discounted price is asked to contact police immediately as this may be the stolen alcohol."