Two men in fatal M8 car crash named by police
Two men who died after a car crashed on the M8 motorway in Renfrewshire on Sunday morning have been named.
David Paton, 27, and Mark Downie, 31, along with a 27-year-old man who has not been named were pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway near junction 31 at Langbank at about 05:00.
Five other men were taken to hospital for treatment of serious but not life threatening injuries.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
Police Scotland appealed for information about the incident, which involved a blue Audi Q7.
