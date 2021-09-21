Margaret McCarron named as woman who died after being hit by police van
A woman who died after being hit by a marked police van in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.
Margaret McCarron was walking along Merry Street in Motherwell on Sunday evening when the incident happened.
The 58-year-old, who was from Motherwell, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
An investigation into the collision is also being carried out by Police Scotland's road policing unit.
The force said the Ford Transit van was on routine duties at the time and did not have blue lights or sirens activated.
Neither of the police officers in the van was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101.
The Pirc report will be submitted the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service.