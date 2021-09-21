Orange walks: Fourteen arrested over 'disorder' in Glasgow
Fourteen people have been arrested for alleged disorder during a large number of Orange walks in Glasgow.
Thousands attended marches through the city, which were rescheduled from 12 July to Saturday due to Covid rules.
Police said most arrests were for public disorder and anti-social behaviour, but also included sectarian-related breach of the peace.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said there had been "outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing" by some of those attending.
He said the force condemned the "utterly unacceptable" behaviour, adding: "We are aware of videos circulating that show some of this hateful singing and are already investigating a number of these.
"Our main priority throughout the event was to maintain public safety and ensure minimum disruption to the wider public."