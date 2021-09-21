Muriel Gray to leave role at Glasgow School of Art
- Published
Muriel Gray is to stand down from her role at the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) at the end of the month.
The broadcaster has been chairwoman of the board of governors for eight years.
She said it had been a "privilege" to assist in the running of the "magnificent institution" but felt it was time for a new person to take over.
The GSA plans to announce an interim chairperson as soon as possible, and begin the process for election of a new chairperson in the coming weeks.
Ms Gray had stepped down temporarily from the role due to personal reasons a year after the art school's Mackintosh building was destroyed by fire in 2018.
Announcing her decision to leave the post, Ms Gray said: "The privilege of assisting with the governance of this magnificent institution, my alma mater, has been the greatest honour.
"With the board having reached a number of key milestones - including successfully recruiting and appointing a highly qualified and experienced new director, assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with their investigation into the 2018 fire, setting in motion the process to decide the future of the Mackintosh Building, and supporting our hard-working senior management and staff in negotiating the obstacles created by the terrible pandemic - I feel that we are now in a considerably more positive place.
"Having given this a great deal of consideration I believe that as I enter the final year of my third term as chair the time has come to introduce a fresh, energetic, and long-term committed person to the role who can take the GSA forward to the next exciting phase."
A GSA spokesperson said: "Over the past eight years Muriel has been a committed and enthusiastic chair, and a staunch advocate for the value of creative education.
"While her tireless support for the school will be hugely missed, we are sure that she will remain a much-loved supporter of our students, graduates and staff."