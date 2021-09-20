Motorcyclist dies in Argyll crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Argyll.
Police said the 46-year-old was part of a group of riders who were heading north on the A816, just north of Kilmartin.
He came off his white BMW motorcycle at about 9:55 on Monday and was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
Sgt Paul Macpherson of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who can help to come forward."