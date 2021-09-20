Search for missing seven-year-old in New Cumnock
A large search is taking place after a seven-year-old boy went missing from New Cumnock, Ayrshire.
Carson Shephard was last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of the village at about 19:20 on Sunday.
He is about 3ft 6in tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair. He was last known to be wearing dark blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black top.
A police helicopter, marine and dog units, and fire service water support unit have been involved in the search.
The local community has also been providing assistance to officers in the area.
Anyone who has any information or may have seen Carson, or know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland.
