Three men dead after M8 motorway crash
Three men have died after a car crashed on the M8 motorway in Renfrewshire on Sunday morning.
Emergency services said they were called to the westbound carriageway near junction 31, at about 05:00.
Two men aged 27 and one aged 31 were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five other men were taken to hospital for treatment of serious but not life threatening injuries. The westbound carriageway is closed while investigations are carried out.
Officers in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde are appealing for information about the incident, which involved a blue Audi Q7.
Insp Darren Cook said: "Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we believe there may be other road users that can help with our inquiry.
"I would ask if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident or have possible dashcam footage that you come forward and speak to officers."