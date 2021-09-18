Thousands expected at Orange walks in Glasgow
- Published
About 5,000 people are expected to take part in Orange walks Glasgow.
The marches are taking place on Saturday after they were rescheduled from 12 July due to the Covid rules.
Police Scotland said 800 officers would police the marches. It asked everyone who was attending or supporting a march to behave "responsibly and respectfully".
The Orange Order said there had been parades in Glasgow for 200 years with "very, very little trouble".
It insisted the walks were a celebration of the group's heritage, and said it was not anti-Catholic.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland, of Police Scotland, said: "We would urge the large majority who behave in the right way and know there is no place for poor behaviours or hate, to influence those around you to ensure the day is remembered for the right reasons, and passes peacefully.
"Our large policing operation will be focused on public safety and doing all we can with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community. We will however not tolerate offensive behaviour, including hate crimes, drunkenness and disorder and such behaviours, will be dealt with swiftly and proportionately. Where this is not possible during the event, we will launch follow-up investigations as necessary."
Ch Supt Sutherland said the force was aware that some wanted to protest against the walks passing Catholic churches, and pointed out that those taking part in the procession had a right to do so.
Over the course of the day the parades will pass three Catholic churches, where vigils will be held by campaigners who say the walks are anti-Catholic.
Ch Supt Sutherland added: "We continue to work with these groups to ensure their rights are protected and would again urge everyone to show tolerance, and respect the rights of others."
Ronnie Convery, of the Archdiocese of Glasgow, earlier told the BBC that the Catholic Church acknowledged people had a legal right to march through the city. However, he asked that the parades were timed and go on a route that avoided causing "fear and alarm" in the Catholic community.
Glasgow City Council has the power to alter a parade's route or timing but has opted not to do so. A spokesman for the council said the parades would be "more disruptive to the life of the city" if they took an alternative route.
On Thursday, Jim McHarg, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, said the organisation believed in civil religious liberty for all people, "and that includes us - we are entitled to be there."
Mr McHarg said he felt that the organisation had to "justify" its right to be out there.
He told the BBC: "For 200 years, there's been parades in this city with very, very little trouble, if that's the right terminology."
He said the Orange Order was "most certainly" not anti-Catholic. "We are not an organisation that is anti-anything," he said.
There have been a number of high-profile incidents around parades by Protestant Loyal Orders and Irish Republican demonstrations in Glasgow in recent years.
Recent incidents linked to the marches include an attack on a Catholic priest by a follower of an Orange parade in 2018.
Violent protests at a Republican march in 2019 led to a number of parades being cancelled by Glasgow City Council.
Last summer's parades did not go ahead as a result of the Covid pandemic.
There have also been outbreaks of violence at some events related to football.
A number of people were assaulted in May after thousands of Rangers fans took to the streets of Glasgow - despite the Covid restrictions - when the club won the Scottish Premiership.
The first minister criticised the "sectarian" scenes as "utterly unacceptable", saying that "vile anti-Catholic prejudice" was on display.
Earlier this month, a number fans were charged after footage emerged online of fans singing a sectarian song ahead of an Old Firm game.