Man jailed for murdering Wishaw teenager in scissor attack
- Published
A killer who stabbed an innocent boy to death with a pair of scissors has been jailed for at least 15 years.
Connor McMath struck Sean Ford, 15, in the neck as he attempted to act as a peacemaker after a friend was assaulted at a flat in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.
Prosecutors said Sean had "done nothing" wrong when he was critically injured on 7 March last year.
McMath, 21, was handed a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of murder.
Lord Matthews told the killer his "one act of impulsive violence" had ruined a number of lives.
The judge went on: "The circumstances are even more incomprehensible as there was no need for you to get involved at all.
"You know perfectly well that you were responsible for the death of a child and that must be met with significant punishment."
'Acting hard'
Last month, the trial heard how McMath was "acting hard" before the killing.
He had joined a number of young people at the flat, including 18-year-old Derek Paton.
Jurors heard claims Paton assaulted a 15-year-old boy, who was a friend of Sean.
Sean, of Wishaw, came into the room and asked: "What are you doing that for? That's my pal."
As the schoolboy then sat down, McMath suddenly lashed out for no apparent reason.
A 13 year-old girl told the trial: "He took scissors out of his pocket and, the next thing I knew, there was blood everywhere."
As the dying victim begged for help, McMath fled from the flat.
A 999 call was made as a 14 year-old girl gave Sean CPR, but the teenager died from a stab wound to the neck.
'Desperately unfortunate'
The court heard McMath, also of Wishaw, texted his grandfather asking to stay with him.
He wrote: "I have stabbed someone in the neck...like an idiot."
McMath also confessed to his parents. Asked why he had attacked someone, he replied: "Don't know."
The killer denied murder, claiming self-defence, and said he had not aimed the scissors at Sean.
But, in his closing speech, prosecutor Chris McKenna told jurors: "Sean Ford had done nothing to justify what happened to him - far from it.
"The evidence suggests he was trying to calm the situation down."
Donald Findlay, defending, said what happened that night was "desperately unfortunate".
The QC added: "It is clear he did not start the incident, but he reacted and, as a consequence, someone died."