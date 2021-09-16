Woman guilty of murdering husband in knife attack at Clydebank flat
- Published
A woman is facing a life sentence after being convicted of murdering her husband in a stabbing attack at their home.
Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger.
Police found Mr Middleton lying in a pool of blood at the flat in Clydebank. Two knives were lying near his body.
His wife later told officers: "Revenge is a dish best served cold."
Mother-of-four Middleton later claimed she had been acting in self-defence when she carried out the attack on 26 June 2020.
But she was found guilty of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard the Middletons had people at their flat the night before the attack.
'Punched in the head'
Witnesses claimed Lorna Middleton got into a fight with a male stranger and threw a bottle.
Neighbour James Long said Lorna Middleton later argued with her husband after he didn't "back her up" in the argument.
The 32-year-old stated he also saw Middleton punching William "a couple of times on the head" but he did not react.
He added: "They were good punches, not to knock him out but he was more upset.
"When he was getting hit, he was sitting crying."
William briefly left the flat before returning, and this was when Middleton claimed he attacked her.
Her claim was dismissed by a jury.
Lord Clark remanded Middleton in custody and deferred sentence until next month.