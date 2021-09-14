Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2022
Scottish stars Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi will headline next year's TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green.
Event organisers have confirmed the initial line-up for the festival which will be staged from 8 to 10 July.
The third headline act will be The Strokes, with other featured artists including beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice.
TRNSMT returned to Glasgow Green last weekend after being cancelled in 2020.
About 50,000 people attended on each of the three days to see acts including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and The Courteeners.
Fans had to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before being allowed to enter.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the organisers had been "very responsible" to make the event as safe as they could.
The 2022 event will see Paulo Nutini's first performance at TRNSMT.
It will also mark the return of Lewis Capaldi, who was due to perform at this year's event but had to withdraw when the July date was switched to September because of the pandemic.
Tickets for the 2022 event go on sale from 09:00 on Wednesday.