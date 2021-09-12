Tribute to teenager Aidan Pilkington killed on Crow Road
- Published
The family of a teenager fatally struck by a car at the weekend have said it is very cruel he was robbed of his life.
Aidan Pilkington, who was 18, died after being hit on Crow Road in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said the vehicle involved had since been traced.
They said a 19-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and had been released pending further investigations.
In a statement issued through police, Aidan's family said he was "treasured and well loved" and had been due to begin studying at university.
They thanked Aidan's friends and the wider community for their support and added: "Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer, and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.
"He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges.
"It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way."
Aidan was pronounced dead at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being hit by a car on Crow Road at about 00:20 on Saturday.
Sgt Scott Sutherland from Police Scotland's road policing unit said: "We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us, to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0120 of 11 Sept 21."