Paisley gas engineer jailed over £2.4m cocaine collection
A self-employed gas engineer caught collecting drugs worth £2.4m has been jailed for four years.
Allan Ferguson, 25, was stopped by police as he picked up about 20kg (44lb) of cocaine on 18 August 2020.
A raid at his parents' house in Paisley, Renfrewshire recovered cocaine and a taser from a safe in his room.
Ferguson claimed he decided to earn money from "career criminals" when his income dropped in lockdown, thinking there were no "particular victims".
At a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The offence was aggravated by a connection to organised crime. Ferguson also admitted possession of a stun gun without authority.
'Victims include you'
Judge Lord Sandison warned Ferguson against his view expressed to social workers that the crime had any "particular victims".
He said: "You have heard of the numerous tragic deaths in this country due to controlled drugs.
"There are various people involved in criminality due to controlled drugs.
"You allowed yourself to be used by others who will take the reward and leaving you with all the risk.
"This is a risk which will leave you with a substantial period in prison. It's wrong to say there are no victims as there are including you."
The court heard police received intelligence about a Ford Transit van in Paisley with a quantity of drugs on board.
Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: "On the date in question he was put under police surveillance."
Ferguson was seen collecting a phone before making a call from the van. A Volkswagen Golf then parked near Ferguson.
Mr Borthwick said: "Both men exited their vehicles and Ferguson opened the shutter doors of the van.
"Ferguson received an orange plastic bag and a green bag. He put both bags in the van and the driver of the Golf drove off."
'Strange circumstances'
Officers stopped Ferguson who was taken to a police station for a search.
A total of 18 blocks of white powder and three mobile phones were found in the car.
Ferguson's house in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, was raided later that day. Two more blocks of white powder, a black taser and £2,950 in notes were recovered from a locked safe in his bedroom.
Four blocks were tested and found to be made up of cocaine with up to 54% purity.
Mr Borthwick said the cocaine, if sold in one gram deals, had a potential street value of between £2m and £2.4m.
The taser was found to be working and produced "visible and audible sparks" when operated.
Tony Lenehan, defending, told the court Ferguson was unaware of the value of the drugs.
He added: "He found himself in strange circumstances last year.
"Mr Ferguson doesn't pretend that he was misled to think that it was something other than what it was.
"He accepts he will pay the price for the reality."