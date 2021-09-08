Charles and Camilla visit Glasgow museum
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been given a tour of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.
The museum is celebrating its 120th anniversary and the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, met staff and local children.
The prince and duchess also met officials organising the COP26 summit.
The visit saw the Royal couple take in a number of collections, including the Charles Rennie Mackintosh section.
Duncan Dornan, head of museums and collections, said: "Their royal highnesses were very interested in the collections. It's always a privilege to have a royal visit and we were very pleased to welcome them.
"I think, after such a difficult year, it has been really very positive and a real boost to morale."
The prince and duchess saw exhibits including the painting Christ of St John of the Cross by Salvador Dali and a display about remembering Srebrenica.
During the visit, they also met two schoolboys from Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow, who had thought they were coming to an event about COP26.
'He was very friendly'
Muhammad Sarim, 13, an S3 pupil, said: "We came to talk about COP26 and climate change with Nicola Sturgeon but Prince Charles came so that was a bit of a surprise and really boosted our day.
"He was really interested in home learning and how our education is going. He was very friendly."
Aaron Walsh, 17, who is in S6, said: "Camilla asked me about Glasgow and we talked about climate change, and Charles asked about education and where we are in our studies and about home learning."