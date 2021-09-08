Motorcyclist, 63, killed in Ayrshire road crash
A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Ayrshire.
The 63-year-old man was riding his red Honda motorbike on the A70 between Ayr and the village of Coylton on 5 September at about 14:10 when it collided with a blue Nissan Qashqui car.
Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured and the road was closed for nine hours for police investigations.
Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help establish the circumstances of the crash.