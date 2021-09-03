Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in Port Glasgow
- Published
A 53-year-old motorcyclist has died after his bike crashed into a wall near Port Glasgow.
The accident happened on the B788 Kilmacolm Road at about 12:35.
The man, who was riding a black Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been named by police but his family have been informed.
Sg John Bradford, of the Road Policing Unit, said police inquiries were continuing and urged witnesses to get in touch.
He said: "The road was closed for four hours while investigations took place and local diversions were put in place.
"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."
