Three more charged after sectarian singing in Glasgow
Three more men have been charged with singing racist songs in Glasgow before Sunday's Old Firm match.
Police Scotland said they expected to make "numerous" arrests after footage emerged online appearing to show Rangers fans singing a sectarian song before the game at Ibrox.
The men, aged 21, 23 and 26 were released to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.
It brings the total number charged in connection with the incident to six.
Earlier in the week, Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said racist conduct "would not be tolerated".
'Indefinite ban'
The divisional commander for Greater Glasgow said: "We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox Stadium on Sunday, 29 August.
"This racist conduct will not be tolerated and our investigations are continuing."
Following the first arrests on Thursday, Rangers FC released a statement saying they had written to three individuals to confirm their indefinite ban from all club fixtures.
The club said: "We reiterate our club stance against all forms of discrimination and once again, underline our approach to so-called 'fans' who bring the good name of Rangers FC into disrepute."