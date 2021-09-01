BBC News

Covid in Scotland: One in 20 pupils developed virus after contact

About one in 20 school pupils tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with another child with the virus, according to new research.

Public Health Scotland found that 25,507 school pupils received a positive test for the virus in 2020-21.

Of those, researchers studied 1,503 who had been in contact with at least 10 of their fellow pupils.

A low percentage then contracted the virus, but it increased as the Alpha and Delta variants emerged.

The data showed 5.2% of pupils went on to develop Covid-19 in the two weeks after coming into contact with a schoolmate with the virus.

The figure was higher in primary schools (7.9%) than in secondaries, where 2.3% of contacts developed the virus.

The report said it was not possible to say the transmission happened within schools as the pupils may have been together in other settings.

