Third man charged over fatal Airdrie shooting
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his home.
Gary More, 32, was shot in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, on 6 September 2018.
Two other men, Neil Anderson and Thomas Guthrie, have already been convicted and sentenced for their involvement in Mr More's murder.
The arrested man has also been charged with the serious assault of a 63-year-old man in Carlton Place, Glasgow, on 19 June 2018.
A second man, aged 26, has been charged with the same serious assault.
Both men are due to appear in Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Neil Anderson was jailed for 21 years and nine months for Mr More's murder and Thomas Guthrie was jailed for 21 years and seven months.