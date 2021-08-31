Marion Millar faces homophobic and transphobic charges
A feminist activist has appeared in court accused of sending homophobic and transphobic tweets.
Marion Millar, 50, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner between October and June within the Glasgow area and in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.
Prosecutors state she repeatedly posted content on social media that was of a "homophobic and transphobic nature".
Miss Millar, from Airdrie, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Miss Millar works for For Women Scotland, a group that brought a legal challenge against the Scottish government in January over its definition of "woman" in an act to improve gender representation on public boards.
It is claimed she posted a photograph on social media of a sign where a named Scots actor was working at the time.
The charge also alleges she wrote personal and false information relating to a female police constable on social media.
'Not compatible with guidelines'
The offence is said to have been aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.
The accused was represented by SNP MP Joanna Cherry.
The QC told the court: "I would like to go ahead to continue without a plea due to three reasons.
"The first is practical. Miss Millar only saw the complaint, with charges from the Crown, 10 minutes prior (to this hearing)."
"The second is that the communication charges are not compatible with guidelines, so it's not appropriate to plead with.
"The third is it raised serious questions about Miss Millar's European human rights."
She asked for a date to be set for a further hearing.
Prosecutor Lesley Chambers said: "I have no objection to this."
Sheriff Shona McKie set a further hearing for October. Miss Millar was granted bail.