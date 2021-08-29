Murder probe as Glasgow shooting victim dies
A man who was gunned down in a Glasgow street has died in hospital two days after the attack.
John McGregor, 44, was found seriously injured on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city at about 19:55 on Thursday. He died on Saturday night.
Detectives believe it was a targeted attack on the father of five, and have begun a murder investigation.
An online portal has been set up by the major investigations team to encourage people to provide information.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Raymond Brown said: "I want to appeal directly to the community and wider public who might have information that could help.
"There were people in the street at the time of the attack, including young children, and I would ask people to think about this if they have so far been reluctant to come forward. We need your help to solve this."
Officers are looking into possible links with a white Vauxhall Corsa van that was found on fire in Etive Crescent in Cumbernauld about two hours after the shooting.
"I would ask anyone with information about the incident on Westray Street, or the Corsa van that was found later that night, to contact us," added Det Supt Brown.
"I would appeal to any motorist in either of these areas who may have dashcam footage to contact us.
"Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial."
Police can also be contacted on the 101 number or anonymously via Crimestoppers.