Kyogo Furuhashi: Two men arrested over alleged hate crime against Celtic star
Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged hate crime against Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi.
Social media footage featuring a racist chant emerged on Sunday when Rangers were in Dingwall to play Ross County.
The men, aged 26 and 30, have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date.
Rangers have issued indefinite bans to fans who appeared in the video.
The club has also banned the supporters' club which they belonged to from receiving tickets for future fixtures.
The footage appeared to have been filmed on a supporters' bus.
Police Scotland said inquiries into other people were continuing and urged anyone with information about the individuals involved to contact officers.
'Sickening and pathetic'
After the footage appeared on social media Rangers said the club "condemns all forms of racism and discrimination."
It added: "Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin."
Since joining from Japanese side Vissel Kobe this summer, 26-year-old Furuhashi has scored seven goals in eight games and become an immediate favourite among Celtic fans.
On Sunday Celtic tweeted: "If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation."
Furuhashi himself tweeted: "I'll never walk alone."
Celtic face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday in the opening Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season.