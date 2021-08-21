Scots rally expresses solidarity with the people of Afghanistan
- Published
Politicians and members of the public have gathered in Glasgow to express their solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.
The rally in George Square was organised amid the chaos triggered by the collapse of the Afghan government.
It comes as as thousands bid to flee amid fears the new Taliban regime will target those who have worked for the government or other foreign powers.
Speakers at the event included Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Labour MSP Paul Sweeney and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken also addressed the rally, which attracted about 100 people despite the miserable weather.
Abdul Bostani, director of Glasgow Afghan United, urged the UK government not to abandon the people of Afghanistan and to take in many more than the 20,000 it has pledged to date.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that the 20,000 figure was "not acceptable".
"Looking at the population of Afghanistan and the number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan, based on that we need to have a fair share," he added.
"We need to do everything we can to make sure the voice of the people of Afghanistan is heard."
Mr Bostani said his expectation for the number of Afghan refugees who should now be accommodated was "at least 35,000".
And he said parents, siblings and children over the age of 18, should be reunited with any relatives who are currently living in the UK.
Mr Bostani said his own relatives, including his mother, are in hiding as his tribe was heavily involved in the special forces which fought alongside the international community.
He added: "This puts us in great danger over there. We are so worried about them."
Looking ahead, Mr Bostani added: "We have been handcuffed and given to the terrorists, unfortunately, by international allies.
"But now it is in the hands of Afghan people.
"We need to stand up and we need to say no to this terrorism."
Meanwhile, Scots actor David Hayman has spoken of his fears for staff who work in Afghanistan for his charity, Spirit Aid.
Since it was launched in 2001 it has provided education, health care and opportunities to thousands of children in the war-torn country as well as Palestine, Malawi, Kosovo, South Africa and Scotland.
Mr Hayman told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "To be perfectly honest I feel very impotent at the moment.
"We are a very, very small aid organisation. We do not have the clout or the wealth or the resources to deal with that.
"So we are really at the mercy of the Foreign Office."
He has asked for his team to send him their passport numbers but said half of them don't have one.
Mr Hayman said the passport office in the capital Kabul is closed and those who don't have one can't get out of the country.
Asked if he thinks his staff will be able to get out, he said: "I doubt it."
He added: "They are desperate. The fear is palpable. You can't even begin to put into words how they must be feeling."