Glasgow transport boss facing cloned car claims retires
- Published
The chief executive of Scotland's largest public transport group has retired after an investigation began into allegations that he drove a car with a cloned number plate.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) suspended Gordon Maclennan on Monday over claims he had two VW Passats with identical registrations.
The claims were first made in a report in The Sunday Mail newspaper.
Mr Maclennan denied any wrongdoing, saying the claims were "not true".
The Sunday Mail reported that Mr Maclennan, 72, kept one vehicle in a staff car park and another at his holiday home on the Isle of Lewis.
It published a photograph appearing to show Mr Maclennan entering a silver Passat on Lewis.
Another photograph showed a blue Passat with an identical registration plate outside the SPT headquarters in Glasgow.
'Immediate effect'
Cloning a registration plate is illegal, as cloned cars could escape paying tax, insurance and MOT costs.
They can also be used to avoid fines for speeding and driving offences.
SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city.
A spokeswoman for the organisation said the transport head had now retired.
"Mr Gordon Maclennan, 72, has informed the SPT chair, Cllr Dr Martin Bartos, that he wishes to retire with immediate effect," she said.
"This has been accepted and SPT thank Mr Maclennan for his many years of service."
In regards to the investigation, she added: "SPT will continue to review matters where there are issues pertaining to SPT."
In a statement on his retirement, Mr Maclennan said: "It has been a privilege to lead SPT over the past 10 years and as I retire, I wish my colleagues continued success in assisting the citizens of Strathclyde in addressing the changing transport requirements."
Police Scotland previously said it had received a complaint in regards to the incident and would "assess any information" on the matter.