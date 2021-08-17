Pedestrian using walking aid hit by recovery truck on Hamilton road
- Published
A 65-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a recovery truck as she crossed a road in South Lanarkshire.
The pedestrian, who uses a three-wheeled walking aid, was struck on Townhead Street in Hamilton at about 13:30 on Monday.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she remains in a critical condition.
Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Craig McDonald, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: "Although we have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward.
"We are especially keen to hear from motorists with dash-cam footage or from anyone who may have seen the lady, who is well known in the area and who walks with a three-wheeled mobility aid, just prior to the collision."