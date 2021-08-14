Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Prestwick
A man has died after he was hit by a car late at night in South Ayrshire.
The 42-year-old was struck by a silver Skoda Octavia travelling south on the A79 in Prestwick at about 23:20 on Friday.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. Police said the driver of the car was not hurt but was "badly shaken" by the incident.
The road was closed for several hours as collision investigators carried out inquiries.
Sgt Scott Sutherland said an Audi was on the road at the time of the crash, however the driver may not have realised anything had occurred.
He said: "I am appealing to the driver of that car to contact us as we work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
"In particular, if any motorists have dash cam devices, please check your footage as it could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information is relevant to our inquiry."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency number.