Raft of Glasgow Orange walks to see 7,500 march in one day
Large numbers of people are next month expected to take part in the first major Loyalist marches through Glasgow since the pandemic began.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has planned 34 marches for 18 September, with 7,500 expected to attend.
Due to restrictions on large gatherings prior to 9 August, the group's annual Battle of the Boyne celebration has been cancelled for the last two years.
A small number of marches have taken place since.
Lodges will take a number of routes through the city at varying times throughout the day - however the largest march will see three lodges converge at once.
The County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow South Group, which will begin at Pacific Quay, expects 1,850 members alone.
Meanwhile the North Group, beginning at Garscube Road, expects 1,010 and the West Group, assembling at Kelvingrove Park, expects 650.
These three will join together at West George Street and process to Glasgow Green.
Last summer it emerged the Scottish government had commissioned a civic mediation company in an attempt to ease tensions over loyalist parades in Glasgow.
The Centre for Good Relations is a not-for-profit enterprise with experience working with race riots and EU migration in parts of England.
It will receive £50,000 to set up structured talks on the parades issue during 2020/21.