Man dies and three injured in A74(M) crash
A man has died and three people have been injured in a three-car crash on a motorway in South Lanarkshire.
Police said the crash happened at about 16:10 on Wednesday on the A74(M), near junction 14, and involved two cars travelling north and one going south.
The 42-year-old driver of a black Porsche Cayman died at the scene.
Two women, aged 32 and 34, were seriously injured. Both are in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A third woman, aged 55, was taken to hospital in Wishaw where she was treated for minor injuries before being discharged.
Dashcam appeal
The three cars involved in the collision were the Porsche, which was travelling south, and a white Ford Focus and a red Vauxhall Corsa, which were both going north.
The passenger and driver in the Corsa were both seriously injured. The women with minor injuries was driving the Focus.
The motorway was closed in both directions until about 23:00 so an investigation could be carried out.
Insp William Broatch said: "Tragically as a result of this collision one man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with those of the other injured parties.
"We would ask anyone who saw this crash, or the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, to come forward and speak with officers. Anyone travelling on the motorway recording with dashcam should check their devices and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.
"There were many vehicles affected by the road closure last night and officers worked to alleviate the traffic build-up as quickly and safely as possible. I would like to thank motorists for their co-operation and understanding as we responded to this incident."