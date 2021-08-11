Fifteen sets of twins to start schools in Inverclyde
- Published
Primary schools in Inverclyde are welcoming 15 sets of twins to classes next week.
It is the second highest cohort of twins to start P1 in the area on record.
The record was set in 2015 when 19 pairs started school - which led to the area being called "Twinverclyde".
Provost Martin Brennan wished pupils and staff well, saying this year was "even more significant" due to the impact of coronavirus.
He said: "As a former teacher myself, the return to school is always an exciting time for pupils, parents and staff.
"While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it's just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom."
Some of the twins due to start school made an appearance at St Mary's Primary School in Greenock in their new uniforms alongside proud parents.
The school was recently refurbished as part of Inverclyde's £270m schools estate transformation.
Joe Mcallister, whose twins Jessica and Joseph will go to Aileymill Primary School for the first time on August 18, told the PA news agency he is excited for the children to start as it will "be really good for them".
Another set of pupils starting P1 are Eloise and Charlie Douglas, who will go to Ardgowan Primary School.
They said they were looking forward to "meeting friends" and playing football.