Missing hillwalker: Body found in search for Frank Smith
A body has been found on a mountain in Argyll in the search for a missing hillwalker.
Search teams had been looking for 84-year-old Frank Smith from Nottingham after he failed to return from a planned trip up Ben Cruachan on Thursday.
His family said a body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon.
While it has not been formally identified, rescuers are confident it is Mr Smith.
He was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel in Crianlarich on Thursday morning.
Mr Smith's car was found in a parking area used by hillwalkers heading up Ben Cruachan.
His family said he was an experienced walker who had walked the 1,126m (3,694ft) munro several times over the last 10 years.
His daughter Helen Bang said some walkers contacted the police to say they had met Mr Smith after reading a media appeal which helped identify the right search area.
They also paid tribute to the "herculean efforts" of the Oban Mountain Rescue Team.