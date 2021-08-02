East Kilbride taxi driver cleared of passenger's murder
A South Lanarkshire taxi driver has been cleared of murder after a jury found the case not proven.
Derek McClinton, 51, was accused of mowing down 24-year-old Craig Kearney in East Kilbride, in March 2017.
The amateur footballer was found injured on the road and died from serious head injuries.
Prosecutors claimed Mr McClinton had struck Mr Kearney before driving over him in his Skoda.
Members of the cabbie's family sobbed in relief as the verdict was returned at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lord Armstrong told Mr McClinton: "The jury by their verdict have acquitted you - that being so, you are free to leave the dock."
The court heard that Mr McClinton had picked up Mr Kearney and others in Glasgow city centre and was taking them to East Kilbride.
Mr Kearney's girlfriend Olivia Geraghty was also with him.
She told the trial: "I remember me and my friends talking in the back and Craig being quite cheeky to the driver.
"I remember him saying 'specky'."
Mr McClinton later told police Mr Kearney had been struggling with his seatbelt and when he went to help, the passenger shouted, asking him what he was doing.
One of the women in the back ordered him to calm down and Mr McClinton said he was "quite frightened".
Mr McClinton said that Mr Kearney, who played for AFC Bonnyholm in Glasgow's Pollok, complained about the route being taken and made threats.
After they stopped in East Kilbride, Mr Kearney allegedly damaged McClinton's car.
Ms Geraghty told jurors both men each looked as if they wanted to "fight".
Mr McClinton said he then spotted Mr Kearney with a brick or stone as he got back into his taxi.
'Definitely conscious'
The driver told police Mr Kearney was in the middle of the road and he "clipped" him as he drove off, fearful his window would be smashed.
The taxi driver insisted Mr Kearney, of Neilston, near Glasgow, was "animated" and "definitely conscious" when he left the normally quiet estate.
Mr Kearney was found badly hurt in a pool of blood. Despite efforts to save him, he never recovered.
Mr McClinton denied murder.
His QC Donald Findlay had argued during the trial there had been "insufficient evidence" that there had been any sort of "homicide" committed or that McClinton had even been involved.