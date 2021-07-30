Covid in Scotland: End-of-life visitors 'need quarantine support'
- Published
A Scottish journalist who travelled from Turkey to see her dying father has hit out at the lack of mental health support for people in hotel quarantine.
Claire Herriot, from Glasgow, flew home to visit her dad in hospital after being advised she would be allowed a one-off compassionate visit.
She said being kept in a hotel was adding to the trauma of saying goodbye.
The Scottish government said "managed isolation remains necessary to limit the importation of the virus".
Ms Herriot, who was fully vaccinated in the US, has subsequently been told she can have to two further visits if she continues to test negative for Covid.
Her father Gordon Herriot, 75, is an hour's drive away from the Edinburgh quarantine hotel in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated after suffering multiple organ failure.
Ms Herriot, 39, started working in Istanbul for Turkish TV station TNT World at the end of June.
Turkey has been designated by the Scottish and UK governments as a red-list country for international travel.
It means anyone returning - regardless of their vaccination status - must self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel.
Visits to see relatives receiving end-of-life care were made exempt from travel restrictions - but only if self-isolation protocols had been safely completed.
Her case follows that of Laura Soutar who earlier this month was delayed from seeing her father Iain Soutar, from Milngavie, while he was receiving palliative care for terminal cancer.
'Application denied'
Ms Herriot said she was only able to navigate the system because of her experience and contacts as a TV producer, previously for Sky News and ITN, which is an option not available to most people.
However, she has been unable to get a mental health assessment.
"I think it has been made very difficult, and harder than it needs to be," she said. "It took me a protracted exchange of email and phone calls over several days to get that which I am entitled to already, which was a compassionate visit.
"I applied, meeting the threshold for an end-of-life visit, and that application was swiftly denied and I had to go though an unnecessarily long and drawn out process."
In an official complaint, she has questioned why, if she was entitled to have three compassionate visits after negative Covid tests, she has had to go through so many requests and appeals to receive them.
"It is as if the system is designed to test people's mental health," she told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
Ms Herriot said she was not eating or sleeping because of the distress at being held in the hotel while her father is dying.
"We're very close, we even share a birthday," she said.
She said she hoped to be able to complete her isolation with her mother and 37-year-old brother, who recently returned from Spain to say goodbye to their father.
"It's not just me. We are beyond emergency [Covid] measures now and each individual case, mine and everybody else's, should be assessed on its merits.
"The prime minister's policy is 'just let it rip' but I'm locked away like some sort of biohazard. It's completely galling and I'm not getting anywhere on the health and wellbeing grounds."
In the first three days of her quarantine, she has tried to get her mental health assessed and have her quarantine requirement relaxed.
"There is a document in this hotel which says if you have concerns about being in the facility for your own well-being, you can seek an assessment from a medical profession after check-in," Ms Herriot said. "Well, I've tried - there is no medical professional in this building."
The document states: "A mental health emergency should be taken as seriously as a physical emergency. If you need help for a mental health crisis, emergency or breakdown, please seek immediate advice and assessment."
She called 111, the NHS Scotland health line, and was told to call the Covid helpline, who referred her back to 111.
Ms Herriot, who was still registered with a GP in Scotland, was able to talk to her doctor, but a letter from the GP has not led to an mental health assessment. She pointed out that access to a GP would not be available to any non-UK resident in hotel quarantine.
"This is a terrible situation in a global pandemic, but I believe there is so much additional suffering and additional trauma," she said. "That is what I am really struggling to understand.
"I want to be assessed as to whether I should be in this facility at all."
She added: "In how much despair do you have to be?"
'Very limited exemptions'
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Ms Herriot and her family during what must be an incredibly difficult time.
"However, the current regulations require that persons authorised to make end-of-life visits must return to managed isolation following the visit.
"International travel restrictions, including the use of managed isolation, remains necessary to limit the importation of the virus and variants of concern.
"There are very limited exemptions to the quarantine rules."