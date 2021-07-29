Library book returned 53 years late - with £20 note
- Published
A book has been returned to Paisley Central Library more than 50 years after it was due back.
The copy of Mrs Balbir Singh's Indian Cookery was posted to the library anonymously, along with a £20 note and a letter apologising for its lateness.
It was loaned out in about 1968 although it is uncertain who borrowed it or exactly because it was before lending records were digitised.
Paisley Central Library said returning the book was a "lovely gesture".
The accompanying letter said: "Please accept my apologies for the late return of this book.
"Enclosed is a token payment in recognition of this oversight. Thank you."
The £20 will be donated to charity as Renfrewshire Libraries is currently not imposing fines for the return of overdue books.
Linda Flynn, Paisley Central Library team supervisor, said: "I was more than a little surprised when I opened the padded envelope and saw what was inside.
"It's rare to have a book returned after being overdue for so many years.
"I suspect the book had been lying in a cupboard or a drawer for some time and was only recently discovered.
"It was a lovely gesture from whoever found the book to take the time to send it back with a £20 note as a token gesture for it being so long overdue.
"We'll make sure the money goes to a good cause."
The book, which was published by Mills & Boon in 1965, will not return to the lending shelves because it is not in a good enough condition.
Marks on the pages suggest that someone followed the recipes and it has been "well used".
Ms Flynn added: "Since it's become a talking point among library staff, we'll keep it in a safe place."
Mrs Balbir Singh was born in the Punjab in 1912 and became an internationally renowned chef, cookery teacher and cookbook author.
Her Indian cookery book met with acclaim when the first edition was published in London in 1961, and went on to inspire future generations of chefs and home cooks.
It sold hundreds of thousands of copies worldwide and several editions with revisions and extra recipes were printed in subsequent years. She died in 1994.