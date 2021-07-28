More than 30 firefighters battle blaze at Glasgow's St Simon's church
More than 30 firefighters are at a large fire within a church in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to St Simon's Church in Partick Bridge Street after the alarm was raised at 02:40.
Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed and adjacent properties have been evacuated as precaution.
Pictures and videos posted on social media show flames and smoke billowing from the church, which appears to have lost its roof.
The building was first built in 1858 and extensively refurbished in 2008, according to Scotland's Churches Trust.
