Boy, 11, dies in river at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park
An 11-year-old boy has died in a river next to a park in South Lanarkshire.
He was pulled from the water at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted at about 16:30, but Police Scotland said the child died at the river.
The incident came a day after a 16-year-old died in Loch Lomond. He got into difficulty in the water near the pier at Balloch Country Park on Friday, sparking a major search.
People across the UK have been warned to take extra care swimming in open water after dozens drowned during recent hot weather.
The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) described this week's deaths as "devastating" and urged people to choose supervised spots to cool off.
The 11-year-old boy has not been formally identified but, officers said his family had been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from water. He was pronounced dead at the scene."