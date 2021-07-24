M74 motorway closed after crash with two motorbikes and car
The M74 in South Lanarkshire was closed on Saturday afternoon following a "serious" crash between two motorbikes and a car.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene between Junctions 10 and 11 at Lesmahagow at about 13:40 following reports of the incident.
Many drivers were caught in tailbacks on the motorway in high temperatures.
Traffic Scotland said there were "severe delays" and it expected the route to be closed for "several hours".
A diversion was put in place on the B7078.