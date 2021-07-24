Police name man killed in three-car crash in Ayrshire
- Published
Police have named a man who died in a three-car crash in East Ayrshire.
Gary Patterson, 65, from Kilmarnock was a passenger in a BMW involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Sirocco and Vauxhall Mokka on the A713 near Patna.
The 35-year-old driver of the Volkswagen also died at the scene.
A 62-year-old woman - another passenger in the BMW 4 series - was in a critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday afternoon.
The 35-year-old driver of the BMW and the 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall were also treated in hospital. Both were said to be in a stable condition.
The road was closed for eight hours.
Sgt Ian Thornton, of the road policing unit in Ayrshire, said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died in the crash.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible."