Divers search Loch Lomond for missing person
- Published
A search is underway in Loch Lomond after reports of a person in the water.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two rescue boats and two appliances after the alarm was raised, just after 19:00.
A police helicopter, coastguard teams from Helensburgh and Greenock and the Lomond Rescue Boat are also involved.
Divers have been seen in the water near the pier at Balloch Country Park, West Dunbartonshire.
A force spokeswoman said: "Police are working with emergency services partners following a report of a concern for a person in the water at Balloch Country Park."