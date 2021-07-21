Troon station: Line to reopen following devastating fire
- Published
The railway through Troon station in South Ayrshire is set to reopen following a devastating fire.
Services will go through but not stop at the station from Friday as work continues to make the building safe.
On Saturday fire crews were met with a well-developed fire in the ticket office on Barassie Street, which had spread to the roof.
Network Rail said the damage was "extensive" but the line had been "safely repaired".
The building, platform canopies and overhead power cables were among areas of the station affected by the fire.
A nearby hairdressers and café were also gutted, and part of the building collapsed. There were no reported injuries.
Several hundred passengers' journeys were affected and they were put on buses to Kilwinning station from where they travelled to Glasgow.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
Support beams
Engineers have designed and installed special props on platform one to support the beams over the tracks, which overhead line equipment is attached to.
New overhead power cables have also been installed.
Work continues to put in place similar supports on platform two before the track is repaired ahead of the line reopening.
Network Rail's route director for Scotland, Liam Sumpter, said their priority was to get trains "back on the move" for passengers and freight customers "as quickly as possible".
He said: "Our engineers have delivered a rapid response in very challenging circumstances to safely repair and reopen the line through Troon.
"The damage caused by Saturday's fire was extensive and we must make sure we have carried out all necessary safety checks, and made vital repairs, before we can run trains through this section of track."
The Railway Heritage Trust has offered £500,000 to help salvage the Victorian structure.
It opened in 1892, designed by architect James Miller, whose work includes other west coast stations as well as Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, added: "This was a terrible fire which caused dreadful damage to the station buildings at Troon and severe disruption to rail services in Ayrshire.
"We regret every closure to the rail network which impacts on our customers and we are delighted that the track through Troon station is due to open again on Friday."
Updates on the reintroduction of services to the station are expected to be made as recovery works progress.