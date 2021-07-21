Man jailed for stabbing brother-in-law to death in Glasgow
A man who fatally stabbed his brother-in-law in the heart has been jailed for six years and eight months.
Thomas Reilly later confessed to the attack on Andrew Linton in Easterhouse, Glasgow.
Judge Lady Smith told Reilly, 44, that his actions had brought devastation to families.
The High Court in Edinburgh also heard he had shown "deep distress and remorse" over the incident on 3 December 2019.
Reilly was initially accused of murdering Mr Linton, 43, but was last month found guilty of culpable homicide after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Sentencing, Lady Smith said she accepted that the offence was "entirely out of character" for Reilly, who had never been in trouble previously.
'Rooted in alcohol'
Lady Scott said: "I am satisfied that your conduct is rooted in alcohol. You were very drunk when you did this. You were also on medication at the time."
The court heard that there was a long family history of arguments and Reilly went round to confront Mr Linton after arming himself.
After the stabbing, he left the scene and disposed of the weapon.
He told police: "I have just killed someone I love. I have killed my brother-in-law. It should never have happened."
Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said that Reilly was anxious, suffered from depression and was on medication.
She said: "He has asked me to reiterate how sorry he is for what he did. There is not a day goes by when he does not think about his brother-in-law."