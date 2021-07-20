Girl, 4, seriously injured in Glasgow hit-and-run
A four-year-old girl is being treated in hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Glasgow.
The girl suffered a serious leg injury in the incident on Dumbarton Road in the Scotstoun area of the city at about 13:00 on Monday.
The car did not stop at the scene, which is near to the Scotfresh store.
Police said inquiries were ongoing to trace the driver and appealed for witnesses - including other drivers with dashcam footage - to come forward.
Sgt Roy McCarney said: "A young child has been left with a serious leg injury as a result of this incident and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person driving the car involved."
