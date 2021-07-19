Bike carriages rolled out on West Highland rail line
- Published
Three dedicated carriages for bikes are being introduced on one of Scotland's most scenic rail routes in a scheme which ScotRail says is a UK first.
The Highland Explorer carriages will be in operation along the West Highland line from Glasgow to Oban from Monday.
They can accommodate up to 20 bikes and bulky gear including rucksacks and ski bags.
There are spaces for ordinary bikes, a limited number of tandem cycles and an e-bike charging socket.
The route takes passengers through Loch Lomond and the Trossachs to Oban.
ScotRail said the aim was to "encourage people to ditch the car and use the train to get them out into the open air".
"It will also be a welcome economic boost for rural communities, many of whom depend on tourism for their livelihoods," said ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes.
Scotland's transport minister Graeme Dey added: "The launch of this service marks a real step forward in encouraging an active lifestyle and tourism opportunities."