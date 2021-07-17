Covid in Scotland: Calls to keep Glasgow's Hydro vaccination hub open
- Published
Plans to close the Covid vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow this weekend must be delayed, according to opposition politicians.
The Scottish government said the venue was being handed back in preparation for hosting a UN climate conference.
But Tory and Labour politicians said closing the hub was "baffling" when vaccines were still to be administered.
The health board plans to close the Hydro hub and move the focus to community and mobile facilities.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said it would now be moving fully on to the next stage of the vaccination programme, which will focus more on mobile facilities and drop-ins at community settings, alongside planned second dose appointments.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: "It's baffling that the SNP have chosen this moment to shut the Hydro for vaccinations from Sunday. Everyone looking at this decision will be scratching their heads."
He pointed out that Covid cases remained high and the vaccination rate was slowing down.
Mr Ross continued: "Humza Yousaf claims it's because of COP26 [the UN climate change conference) but that's nonsense. COP26 doesn't start until late October and there are a dozen events at the Hydro before then.
"Instead of spinning a story, the SNP should honestly and openly explain this decision to the public, especially because only 54% of adults in Glasgow are fully vaccinated, the second lowest figure of any local authority."
Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said it was an "utterly bizarre decision at a time when Covid cases are far too high and vaccination rates are too slow".
She added: "With thousands still waiting for at least one dose and people queueing daily, the vaccine roll-out is far from over. It is beyond complacent to think now is the time to start winding down."
Ms Baillie said new community and mobile vaccination hubs should be adding to existing services - not replacing them.
"The government's attempt to hide behind COP26 to justify their decision to scrap the Hydro site adds insult to injury. Their approach here has been as dishonest as it is irresponsible," she added.
'Constraining factors'
The Scottish government has previously rejected opposition criticism of the pace of the vaccine roll-out.
It has highlighted two "constraining factors" - supply, which it says tends to ebb and flow, and the "clinically advised gap of eight weeks between the first and second doses".
The government has insisted it is "vaccinating as quickly as possible within those constraints".
Prof Linda Bauld, a public health expert from Edinburgh University, said closing the vaccination hub at the Hydro did not appear to be a positive step.
She told the BBC: "Clearly they've done an assessment, but if you think about how it appears it doesn't appear that that's a positive step, because what we want is as many places that are as convenient as possible for young people to go, and that also have large capacity to accommodate the numbers who still need to be vaccinated."
She added: "We've really only got about two thirds of the adult population who've had a second dose, so there's lots of people who still need one.
"The Hydro was useful, just because these mass vaccination centres have been used around the UK to really good effect
"I hope that that is not a mistake and that the ease of access we particularly need for people in their 20s and 30s will continue to be the case."
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged people to come forward for their jab.
He said: "By close of play on Sunday every adult in the NHSGGC area who attended their scheduled appointment will have received their first dose, but we urge anyone who hasn't come forward for whatever reason to pop into the Hydro as staff mark its final day as a vaccination centre.
He added that it was "now time for the site to be handed over in preparation for COP26, as was always the intention".
"The transition from the Hydro will be seamless with no negative impact on vaccination capacity and appointments have been allocated to alternative clinics, although of course, people can always head along to one of the many drop-in clinics now operating in the area if they prefer," he added.
The vaccination centre moved to the SSE Hydro in April following the closure of NHS Louisa Jordan, the temporary hospital at Glasgow's Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC).
Jane Grant, NHSGGC's chief executive, said: "The SSE Hydro and NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital have both played a really significant role in enabling NHSGGC to deliver our vaccination programme.
"Our vaccination rollout has been a great success so far and as we now move into the next stage of the programme and look ahead to potential Covid-19 vaccine booster requirements, it is important we can continue to provide an accessible and flexible service to members of the public.
"This is why our focus is now very much on community drop-ins and the use of mobile vaccination facilities which allow us to continue to connect with communities as well as make provision for people who may not be able to attend a scheduled appointment due to work or family commitments."
NHSGGC said about 5,000 vaccines had been delivered a day at the Hydro.
The health board has administered approximately 1.4 million vaccinations, and more than 555,000 people have received both doses.