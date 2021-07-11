Search for missing hill walker as dog is found on Kintyre Way route
Hill walkers on the new Kintyre Way route are being urged to look out for a missing man after his dog was found in the area.
Neil Scott, 58, was reported missing from his home in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, on Thursday.
His dog Ramu was found north of Earadale Point, outside Machrihanish, at about 11:20 on Sunday.
Mr Scott is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with thinning grey/white hair.
He was last seen wearing a black, thigh-length winter coat with a hood and reflective white stripes on two zips on the chest.
He was also wearing faded blue jeans, a dark-coloured cap and beige walking boots.
Police officers, along with the local mountain rescue team and police helicopter, are continuing to search the area.
Insp Ross MacDonald said: "The new Kintyre Way is a popular walking route and we would urge members of the public who think they may have seen Neil to get in touch with police, as well as continuing to keep a look out for him."