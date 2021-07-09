BBC News

Giant smoke plume in Bellshill industrial estate blaze

image copyrightThe Pen GW
image captionThe Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been tackling the blaze since Friday morning

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in North Lanarkshire.

A giant column of smoke could be seen for miles on Friday morning after the fire broke out at a premises on Mossbell Road, Bellshill.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 08:11 and four appliances were dispatched.

A spokesman said: "There are no reported casualties and crews are currently still in attendance."

Police Scotland said they were assisting fire crews at the scene.

A spokesman added: "The industrial estate is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians and the public should avoid the area."

image copyrightWildSwimmer67
image captionA giant column of smoke could be seen for miles across Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

