Covid in Scotland: Glasgow Life to cut 500 jobs due to venue closures
- Published
More than 500 jobs are to go at the organisation which runs libraries, museums and sports centres for Glasgow City Council.
The Glasgow Life charity said it had lost £38m due to the closure of dozens of venues during the pandemic.
Many of the facilities have been shut since last March and will not reopen before the end of this year.
Glasgow Life said the job cuts would be made "over time" and would not involve compulsory redundancies.
Instead, the not-for-profit organisation said it would target early retirement packages and voluntary redundancies.
The attractions run by Glasgow Life for the council include Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, the People's Palace, Riverside Museum and the Mitchell Library.
Eighty of its 171 venues across the city remain shut.
'Funding guarantee'
A spokesperson for the charity said: "This cost-saving strategy is a vital part of the process of recovery Glasgow Life has been forced to undertake by the global pandemic."
The statement said the recovery package was being supported by Glasgow City Council through its £100m funding guarantee for the next five years.
However, it said it was "unrealistic to expect that it can raise significant additional income this year that will support the reopening of venues beyond the 91 already announced".
"Glasgow Life will be a very different organisation at the end of this period," the spokesperson added.
"We are asking staff for flexibility during this process and are regularly updating them through internal communications and briefings from their managers; and unions are also regularly updated."
After Glasgow City Council set its budget earlier this month, a spokesman for the GMB union said a decision to cut £5m from the fee paid to Glasgow Life would "put local services and livelihoods under even greater pressure".