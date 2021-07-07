Covid in Scotland: NHS Lanarkshire warns of hospitals 'under pressure'
NHS Lanarkshire is considering scaling back non-urgent procedures because of "workforce pressures" and rising Covid admissions.
Emergency hospital treatment at the health board should only be sought as a "last resort", an A&E consultant has said.
Dr Calvin Lightbody said "huge numbers" of people were attending A&E with non-critical conditions like insect bites.
Staff shortages are also contributing to NHS pressure across Scotland.
NHS Lanarkshire said emergency departments were "extremely busy" and urged people to keep them "safe for those who need critical care".
Senior managers are also due to meet later to discuss reducing "elective care" services.
The board's chief executive Heather Knox sent a message to staff highlighting "pressures on our emergency departments, rising Covid numbers and workforce pressures", which were were all causing "difficulties".
Our A&E departments are extremely busy just now. Please keep our A&E's safe for those who need critical care.
If you are looking for medical advice or need guidance around where you should turn to for healthcare, please visit NHS Inform
➡️ https://t.co/y0s8bT44Ar pic.twitter.com/YfIDq0Dwhc
Nearly 700 people were admitted to accident and emergency across NHS Lanarkshire's three hospitals over the weekend.
Speaking in an NHS Lanarkshire social media video, Dr Calvin Lightbody said the "huge numbers" were as high as they had ever been over the last few years.
The number of patients allowed in waiting rooms has also been cut by more than half because of social distancing measures, the consultant said.
He added: "We're seeing a number of critically ill and seriously ill patients - chest pain, strokes, serious bleeding. That kind of thing.
"But we're also seeing a number of conditions that could be best seen elsewhere, so things like long-standing back pain, sore feet, minor rashes, insect bites. Things that really don't need to be in an accident and emergency department."
The health board is currently treating 45 Covid patients, according to the latest Scottish government figures.
Although the number has been rising recently, it is well below a peak of 367 patients in mid-January this year.
However, NHS staff absences because of Covid-19 across Scotland have also been rising in recent weeks, combining with one of the busiest holiday periods of the year to increase the pressures on the workforce.
Scottish Labour has called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to intervene, saying the issues at NHS Lanarkshire were a "direct result" of the Scottish government's failure to control the pandemic.
Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: "This is an incredibly worrying situation in Lanarkshire.
"We can now see the direct impact that the SNP's failure to control Covid is having on those in need of care and medical attention. If elective treatment is cancelled then waiting lists will grow ever longer.
"With NHS Lanarkshire at breaking point, Humza Yousaf simply must wake up and take action."
The Scottish government has been contacted for a response.